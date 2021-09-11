Spectacular September Saturday, Changes Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our pleasant September weather continues Saturday into the start of Sunday. Becoming hotter Sunday afternoon. A mini heat wave builds through the middle of next week. No rain expected this weekend or at least through the start of next week.

A slow moving cold front will get closer to the region by next Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This will back temperatures down to the 80s. It will also be more humid with an isolated to scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm developing.

Saturday: Great weather conditions for College Football over at Scott Stadium. Temperatures in the 70s at kickoff and lower 80s by the end of the fourth quarter. Sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light south breeze.

Saturday night: Clear and pleasant overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday: A quick rise in temperature. Hot sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s. The relative humidity will remain low.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: Hot sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s. Becoming more humid Wednesday.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday: Hazy and more humid. Partly sunny with an isolated to scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.