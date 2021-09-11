Friday Night Fury: High School Football Scores & Highlights

Amelia County 8, TJHS 7

Annandale 42, John R. Lewis 2

Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Norfolk Christian School 14

Atlee 27, Mills Godwin 7

Bassett 56, Dan River 0

Benedictine 28, Woodberry Forest 10

Bethel 32, Gloucester 0

Bland County 28, Rye Cove 14

Broad Run 35, Loudoun Valley 0

Broadway 23, William Monroe 7

Brooke Point 63, Riverside 29

C.D. Hylton 34, Briar Woods 22

Centreville 42, Mount Vernon 0

Chantilly 37, Washington-Lee 6

Charles City County High School 44, Cumberland 0

Chilhowie 32, Narrows 18

Colonial Forge 34, West Potomac 17

Colonial Heights 40, Park View-South Hill 34, 2OT

Covington 20, Alleghany 19

Culpeper 27, Fauquier 7

Deep Creek 23, Hickory 0

Dematha, Md. 42, Episcopal 6

Douglas Freeman 21, Mechanicsville High School 6

E.C. Glass 42, GW-Danville 32

Eastern View 30, Stafford 26

Floyd County 12, Grayson County 6

Fluvanna 24, Buckingham County 18

Frank Cox 17, Bayside 13

Fredericksburg Christian 47, St. Annes-Belfield 7

Freedom (South Riding) 56, Colgan 14

Galax 7, Carroll County 6

Giles 16, George Wythe-Wytheville 13

Glenvar 28, Cave Spring 14

Graham 35, Richlands 0

Green Run 21, Kempsville 13

Grundy 20, Blacksburg 19

Harrisonburg 14, Millbrook 12

Hayfield 27, Falls Church 7

Heritage (Leesburg) 44, Rock Ridge 6

Heritage-Lynchburg 56, Appomattox 13

Hermitage 27, Patrick Henry-Ashland 26, OT

Hidden Valley 42, Northside 7

Highland Springs 45, Prince George 19

Hopewell 35, Norcom 13

J.R. Tucker 20, Meadowbrook 6

James Madison 41, Yorktown 0

James River-Buchanan 23, Parry McCluer 8

James River-Midlothian 28, Cosby 8

James Robinson 57, Justice High School 0

James Wood 34, Pulaski County 33

Kettle Run 35, Brentsville 14

King George 33, Louisa 15

Lafayette 48, Grafton 0

Lake Taylor 53, Currituck County, N.C. 35

Lancaster 44, Mathews 8

Liberty Christian 56, Franklin County 26

Liberty-Bedford 28, Staunton River 0

Lightridge 20, Dominion 7

Loudoun County 50, Potomac Falls 7

Magna Vista 43, Gretna 6

Manchester 63, George Wythe-Richmond 8

Manor High School 30, Great Bridge 7

Martinsburg, W.Va. 58, Sherando 7

Martinsville 34, Eden Morehead, N.C. 18

Matoaca 26, Hanover 7

McLean 16, Edison 13

Menchville 52, Denbigh 7

Meridian High School 35, Madison County 8

Middlesex 35, Windsor 6

Midlothian 41, Clover Hill 14

Monacan 23, Lloyd Bird 13

Mountain View 36, Liberty-Bealeton 13

Nandua 44, Arcadia 6

Nansemond-Suffolk 42, Christchurch 0

New Bern, N.C. 29, Maury 27

New Kent 46, Bruton 6

Norfolk Academy 51, Catholic High School of Va Beach 7

North Stokes, N.C. 20, Patrick County 7

Northampton 0, Surry County 0

Norview 28, Edenton Holmes, N.C. 22, OT

Oakland, Tenn. def. Beacon Hill, forfeit

Oakton 34, Langley 15

Orange County 39, Charlottesville 7

Osbourn 35, Osbourn Park 0

Oscar Smith 57, Grassfield 0

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 30, Albemarle 13

Patriot 29, Forest Park 28

Paul VI Catholic High School 41, Flint Hill School 7

Phelps, Ky. 48, Hurley 6

Powhatan 28, Huguenot 6

Prince Edward County 56, Nelson County 30

Princess Anne 20, First Colonial 14

R.E. Lee-Staunton 29, Page County 15

Radford 43, Fort Chiswell 7

Raleigh Ravenscroft, N.C. 17, North Cross 14

Ravenwood, Tenn. 35, Life Christian 14

Ridgeview 12, Central - Wise 0

Riverbend 52, Courtland 19

Riverheads 62, Lord Botetourt 38

Rustburg 28, Altavista 0

Salem 46, William Fleming 20

Salem-Va. Beach 8, Tallwood 6

St. Christopher’s 21, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 7

Stone Bridge 38, Freedom (W) 35

Strasburg 21, Warren County 0

Tazewell 22, Mount View, W.Va. 18

Turner Ashby 41, Monticello 0

Tuscarora 42, John Champe 35

Twin Springs 28, Unaka, Tenn. 24

Twin Valley 30, Thomas Walker 0

Union 50, J.I. Burton 20

Virginia High 66, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 40

Wakefield 28, W.T. Woodson 14

Warhill 14, Tabb 0

Washington & Lee 26, Rappahannock 6

Waynesboro 43, Fort Defiance 21

Western Branch 23, Nansemond River 0

Westfield 26, George Marshall 20

Woodstock Central 21, East Rockingham 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bath County vs. Mountain View High School, ppd.

Blacksburg vs. Amherst County, ppd.

Bluestone vs. Greensville County, ccd.

Brunswick vs. Central of Lunenburg, ppd.

Castlewood vs. Thomas Walker, ppd.

Christiansburg vs. William Byrd, ccd.

Essex vs. King William, ppd.

King’s Fork High School vs. Indian River, ppd.

Landstown vs. Ocean Lakes, ppd.

Louisa vs. Massaponax, ccd.

Northumberland vs. Rappahannock County, ccd.

Rockbridge County vs. Wilson Memorial, ccd.

Rural Retreat vs. Grayson County, ccd.

Twin Valley vs. Honaker, ppd.

Woodgrove vs. Potomac, ppd.

