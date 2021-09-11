Advertise With Us
Building September Heat Wave

More Humid Mid Week
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our pleasant September weather continues tonight into the start of Sunday. Becoming hotter Sunday afternoon. A mini heat wave builds through the middle of next week. No rain expected this weekend or at least through the start of next week.

A slow moving cold front will get closer to the region by next Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This will back temperatures down to the 80s. It will also be more humid with an isolated to scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm developing.

Saturday night: Clear and pleasant overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday: A quick rise in temperature. Hot sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s. The relative humidity will remain low.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: Hot sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s. Becoming more humid Wednesday.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday: Hazy and more humid. Partly sunny with an isolated to scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

