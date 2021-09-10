You gotta love it !
Gradual warming trend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our west is providing a northwesterly wind today. Temperatures and humidity are expected to extremely comfortable. Sky conditions will be clear tonight, allowing temperatures to cool into the low to mid 50s. As high pressure drifts east, a more southwesterly wind will bring in a hotter and more humid airmass starting Sunday into much of next wee. Our region will be dry for the next several days. Showers and storms are expected to move in by Thursday. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: upper 70s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 69s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Increasing clouds, showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
