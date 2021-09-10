Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA ramping up COVID-19 testing efforts

COVID-19 saliva testing at Scott Stadium.
COVID-19 saliva testing at Scott Stadium.(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is ramping up its COVID-19 testing efforts on UVA Grounds.

The university recently started doing saliva testing at Scott Stadium.

Testing is available for those who are required to get tested frequently, those who are sick, or those who just want to get a test just out of precaution.

UVA Spokesperson Brian Coy says they’re testing hundreds, if not thousands, of people coming through testing sites each week.

“It’s something that we feel strongly about offering so that we can have a semester where people can live, learn, and work here safely and with confidence that they’re not spreading the virus to people around them,” Coy said.

Wait times for test results depend on where you get your test taken. Most tests take anywhere from 12-46 hours. Testing locations and schedules can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville City Council on Sept. 7, 2021
‘Impolite, Rude, and Insufferable’: Charlottesville City Council hears criticism after firing of RaShall Brackney, councilors discuss decision
The Charlottesville Cannabis Club on the Downtown Mall.
Charlottesville Cannabis Club opens on Downtown Mall
COVID-19
VDH: 801,827 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,036 deaths
COVID-19
Physicians at UVA Health anticipate COVID-19 surge within coming weeks
Wes Bellamy
Former councilor weighs in on firing of CPD Chief Brackney

Latest News

Charlottesville Fire Department (FILE)
Charlottesville Fire Department opening 9/11 memorial to public
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
Accident on I-81 leads to backups
Traffic crash leads to delays on I-81 near Fort Defiance
COVID-19
VDH: 801,827 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,036 deaths