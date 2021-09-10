Sunny, breezy, and cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures can be expected for the rest of the day. Clear skies and calm wind tonight will make conditions feel a little chilly. Southwest wind will develop during the day Saturday, causing temperatures and humidity to gradually rise. You will certainly feel the difference by Sunday. Next week will feature the return of the “muggies”. Hot and humid weather will be on tap for most of the week. Our next chance for rain will be by the end of the week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High; low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

