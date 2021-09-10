Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Staunton Fire Department has daily reminder of 9/11 with display outside of station

Tribute to 9/11 outside of Staunton Fire Department.
Tribute to 9/11 outside of Staunton Fire Department.(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Fire Department has a daily reminder of the events of 9/11.

A steel beam was put up outside the downtown station on the 10th anniversary of the attacks. It was a piece that was recovered from the World Trade Center, which was destroyed on September 11.

“September 11th is always forefront of most first responders’, particularly firefighters’, minds. As each year as the anniversary comes up we get a little more focused on it, but it’s something we think about probably daily,” Lt. Adam Nulty said.

A daily thought about the events that they will never forget and people they will always remember.

“We have a lot of pride in those guys and what they did and their willingness to do it and being able to share the same profession as those individuals when they gave that ultimate sacrifice,” Nulty said.

The display also shows a list of names in memory of the over 2,000 victims who died in the attacks.

