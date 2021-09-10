Advertise With Us
Piedmont Scholarship Program awards 10 PVCC students full tuition to UVA

By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Piedmont Scholarship has been awarded to 10 Piedmont Virginia Community College students.

“The Piedmont Scholarship Program allows students from our region to be able to access UVA. Students that might not be able to access it otherwise,” said Andrew Renshaw, PVCC’s dean of student services.

He says tuition is one thing that can stand in the way for students interested in transferring to the University of Virginia.

“We love working with prospective students, and we especially celebrate when people travel different paths to get to grounds,” said Steve Farmer, UVA’s vice provost for enrollment.

The 10 students were surprised with the full-ride scholarships to UVA just a week before classes on grounds began.

An anonymous $5 million grant started this program at PVCC. UVA matched with another $4.5 million.

Quana Dennis is one PVCC to UVA student who received the scholarship. He says the scholarship will help him focus on school because he will not have to work as much.

“It feels amazing, it’s one of the best feelings in the world, because coming here to UVA from PVCC, I feel like PVCC prepared me,” he said.

