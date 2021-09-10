Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Light House Studio prepares for Youth Film Festival

By Madison McNamee
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some new films are coming out, and the directors are younger than you may think.

The Light House Youth Film Festival is Sunday in Charlottesville at the Light House location on West Market Street.

The event will show the top films selected from over 300 student videos. Most of the festival will be outside. There will also be activities, like a makeup booth, an animation booth, and a green screen.

Films will be shown inside the theater but at a limited capacity. Guests will be asked to sit with their pod, and space out from other groups.

“The Youth Film Festival celebrates the stories that kids in our community like to tell,” Program Director Rachel Lane said. “So, we are excited this weekend for many reasons. We get to open up our studios to the community again.”

Visit The 20th Annual Youth Film Festival Tickets on Eventbrite to buy tickets.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville City Council on Sept. 7, 2021
‘Impolite, Rude, and Insufferable’: Charlottesville City Council hears criticism after firing of RaShall Brackney, councilors discuss decision
COVID-19
VDH: 801,827 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,036 deaths
The Charlottesville Cannabis Club on the Downtown Mall.
Charlottesville Cannabis Club opens on Downtown Mall
COVID-19
Physicians at UVA Health anticipate COVID-19 surge within coming weeks
Wes Bellamy
Former councilor weighs in on firing of CPD Chief Brackney

Latest News

Tribute to 9/11 outside of Staunton Fire Department.
Staunton Fire Department has daily reminder of 9/11 with display outside of station
UVA Rotunda
Piedmont Scholarship Program awards 10 PVCC students full tuition to UVA
Crowd at the UVA football game on 9/4
UVA Health continues to monitor the impact from football game crowds
Louisa to remember 9/11 with outdoor ceremony
Louisa to remember 9/11 anniversary with outside ceremony