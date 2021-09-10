Light House Studio prepares for Youth Film Festival

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some new films are coming out, and the directors are younger than you may think.

The Light House Youth Film Festival is Sunday in Charlottesville at the Light House location on West Market Street.

The event will show the top films selected from over 300 student videos. Most of the festival will be outside. There will also be activities, like a makeup booth, an animation booth, and a green screen.

Films will be shown inside the theater but at a limited capacity. Guests will be asked to sit with their pod, and space out from other groups.

“The Youth Film Festival celebrates the stories that kids in our community like to tell,” Program Director Rachel Lane said. “So, we are excited this weekend for many reasons. We get to open up our studios to the community again.”

