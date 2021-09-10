EV chargers installed at the Market at Mill Creek

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Tiger Fuel is expanding its efforts to promote clean energy. You can now fill up your electric vehicle at one of its Albemarle County locations.

“These new charges, they’re super easy to use. They’re super powerful and any electric vehicle can use it. They’re also a part of a larger network across the United States,” Altenergy’s Chief Development Officer Matthew Dunay said.

Tiger Fuel’s acquisition of Altenergy Solar has allowed this company expand its energy efficient footprint.

“For Tiger fuel and Altenergy, it’s about taking small steps and starting to take them today, to figure out how we’re going to work and help our communities in the future,” Dunay said. “The EV chargers are set to charge two vehicles at a time and it’s really going to give us a good insight into how much they’re being used, and if there’s greater demand in the future.”

There will be an open house on October 1 at The Market at Mill Creek where you can get all of your electric vehicle charger questions answered.

