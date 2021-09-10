Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Discussions continue surrounding future role of SROs in Harrisonburg schools

A townhall was held Thursday night and presentations were given from people outside of the taskforce showing data and alternatives to officers in schools.
Discussions continue surrounding future role of SROs in Harrisonburg schools
Discussions continue surrounding future role of SROs in Harrisonburg schools(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this year, a task force was created to look at the role of SROs in Harrisonburg City Public Schools and back in June the task force heard from Harrisonburg Police officers.

A townhall was held Thursday night and presentations were given from people outside of the taskforce, showing data and alternatives to officers in schools.

One presenter explained that some students may not feel safe with officers in schools.

Another shared an alternative approach to dealing with conflict in schools.

Teresa Hepler & Frank Valdez with the Legal Aid Justice Center explained an idea of replacing SROs with different programs.

“Programs could be school climate coaches, confidence building techniques, de-escalation and self regulation,” Valdez said.

Audience members could write questions for the panel, but during the question period some community members stood up and said they thought there would be more discussion rather than a presentation.

Some parents went on to say why they do or do not agree with SROs in the schools.

The discussion will now move to focus groups for parents and students.

A copy of the townhall will be on the HCPS website in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville City Council on Sept. 7, 2021
‘Impolite, Rude, and Insufferable’: Charlottesville City Council hears criticism after firing of RaShall Brackney, councilors discuss decision
The Charlottesville Cannabis Club on the Downtown Mall.
Charlottesville Cannabis Club opens on Downtown Mall
COVID-19
VDH: 801,827 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,036 deaths
COVID-19
Physicians at UVA Health anticipate COVID-19 surge within coming weeks
Wes Bellamy
Former councilor weighs in on firing of CPD Chief Brackney

Latest News

COVID-19
VDH: 801,827 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,036 deaths
Amanda Shrader created the Skirt Project to empower and connect women.
Staunton photographer empowering and connecting women with Skirt Project
On Tuesday, Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Review Board (PCRB) met for the second time and...
Charlottesville Police Civilian Review Board holds vote of no cofidence for Board Chair Bellamy Brown, results unclear
Time capsule removal
‘The mystery will continue’: Crews unable to find time capsule in Lee statue pedestal