Comfortable September Weather For Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our pleasant September weather continues tonight and Saturday. Becoming hotter Sunday. A mini heat wave builds through the middle of next week. No rain expected this weekend or at least through the start of next week.

A slow moving cold front will get closer to the region by next Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This will back temperatures down to the 80s. It will also be more humid with an isolated to scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm developing.

Friday night: Fantastic Football Friday night weather. Temperatures falling from the 70s to the 60s after sunset. You may need a light jacket. Overnight lows will cool to the 50s by dawn. Patchy river valley fog.

Saturday: Great weather conditions for College Football over at Scott Stadium. Temperatures in the 70s at kickoff at 11 AM and lower 80s by the end of the fourth quarter. Sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light south breeze.

Saturday night: Clear and pleasant overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday: A quick rise in temperature. Hot sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: Hot sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday and Friday: Hazy and more humid. Partly sunny with an isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

