Charlottesville Police Civilian Review Board holds vote of no cofidence for Board Chair Bellamy Brown, results unclear

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - During a Thursday night meeting, Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Review Board (PCRB) took a vote of no confidence in Board Chair Bellamy Brown for his comments regarding results from a recent Police Benevolent Association Survey and the termination of CPD Police Chief Rashall Brackney.

William Mendez, the vice-chair of the board, motioned for the vote of no confidence. Member Nancy Carpenter voted yes to the vote of no confidence. Board members Jeremy Frascher, James Watson and Brown voted against the vote of no confidence. Member Deidre Gillmore was unable to vote due to connectivity issues.

“Now I think it would a tragedy to have the city council interfere and remove Mr. Bellamy,” Mendez said. “They are the only people who have the authority to do so. It would set a terrible precedent of political interference and it would create a chilling effect. But I have come to the conclusion that I must reluctantly make the following motion. The Charlottesville Civilian Review Board no longer has confidence in the desirability of Bellamy Brown continuing to serve as the Chair of the CRB.”

The vote did not pass, but there remain unanswered questions about if Brown is allowed to vote. Max Robinson, the Deputy Clerk of Council, said during the meeting that she is uncertain if Brown should have been allowed to vote on his own vote of no confidence, and that the city attorney was not available to answer that question.

City council has the authority of actually removing PCRB members.

This vote comes as members of the public and even members of the board called for Brown to resign or be removed.

Shortly after the PBA survey results were released, citing dissatisfaction of CPD leadership, Cheif Rashall Brackney was terminated without cause by City Manager Chip Boyles. While the reason for the timing of the of the decision is still unclear, Boyles said in a statement that new leadership is needed.

During the meeting, commenters said the board can no longer be trusted, saying there is a lack of transparency regarding any potential role Brown served in Brackney’s termination and his relationship with the PBA.

Brown said the decision to terminate Brackney ultimately came down to the City Manager. He also stated that his statement regarding police leadership reflected his own views, and was made after consulting with the board.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.