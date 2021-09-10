Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville Fire Department opening 9/11 memorial to public

Charlottesville Fire Department (FILE)
Charlottesville Fire Department (FILE)(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department is one of just a few places around the country that has artifacts from all three crash sites on 9/11 and it wants to give the public the chance to come see them.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday September 9, the fire department’s 9/11 memorial will be open to the public. The memorial includes steel from the World Trade Center, a portion of the Pentagon and stone from the field in Shanksville, Pa.

CFD Captain Jeremy Evans says the memorial is a humble reminder of the events that transpired in 2001.

“We never forget what has happened to our country and to the firefighters that sacrificed their lives to save others,” Evans said. “We come in every day and we’re thankful to help the public and remember those who may have lost their lives doing the same thing.”

The event is free and open to anyone at the fire station on Fontaine Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville City Council on Sept. 7, 2021
‘Impolite, Rude, and Insufferable’: Charlottesville City Council hears criticism after firing of RaShall Brackney, councilors discuss decision
The Charlottesville Cannabis Club on the Downtown Mall.
Charlottesville Cannabis Club opens on Downtown Mall
COVID-19
VDH: 801,827 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,036 deaths
COVID-19
Physicians at UVA Health anticipate COVID-19 surge within coming weeks
Wes Bellamy
Former councilor weighs in on firing of CPD Chief Brackney

Latest News

GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
Accident on I-81 leads to backups
Traffic crash leads to delays on I-81 near Fort Defiance
COVID-19
VDH: 801,827 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,036 deaths
Amanda Shrader created the Skirt Project to empower and connect women.
Staunton photographer empowering and connecting women with Skirt Project