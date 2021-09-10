Charlottesville Fire Department opening 9/11 memorial to public

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department is one of just a few places around the country that has artifacts from all three crash sites on 9/11 and it wants to give the public the chance to come see them.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday September 9, the fire department’s 9/11 memorial will be open to the public. The memorial includes steel from the World Trade Center, a portion of the Pentagon and stone from the field in Shanksville, Pa.

CFD Captain Jeremy Evans says the memorial is a humble reminder of the events that transpired in 2001.

“We never forget what has happened to our country and to the firefighters that sacrificed their lives to save others,” Evans said. “We come in every day and we’re thankful to help the public and remember those who may have lost their lives doing the same thing.”

The event is free and open to anyone at the fire station on Fontaine Avenue.

