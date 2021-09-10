Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches

By CNN
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (CNN) - This is something you don’t see every day.

A Georgia homeowner lives at the edge of some woods and is used to seeing and hearing animals in her backyard.

She heard commotion at her back door in the middle of the night last weekend.

She went to check it out and found the Ring doorbell on the ground several feet from the home.

Video from the doorbell shows the bobcat realize his tift with the opossum being documented and tries to destroy the evidence.

Because the video remained intact, we get to see what animals do after dark.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville City Council on Sept. 7, 2021
‘Impolite, Rude, and Insufferable’: Charlottesville City Council hears criticism after firing of RaShall Brackney, councilors discuss decision
The Charlottesville Cannabis Club on the Downtown Mall.
Charlottesville Cannabis Club opens on Downtown Mall
COVID-19
VDH: 797,344 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,010 deaths
COVID-19
Physicians at UVA Health anticipate COVID-19 surge within coming weeks
Wes Bellamy
Former councilor weighs in on firing of CPD Chief Brackney

Latest News

On Tuesday, Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Review Board (PCRB) met for the second time and...
Charlottesville Police Civilian Review Board holds vote of no cofidence for Board Chair Bellamy Brown, results unclear
A police officer talks to a driver at a gate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, near...
Wright Patterson Air Force Base on lockdown, probes report of shooter
A bobcat in Georgia attacked a Ring doorbell.
Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
About 200 Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan