Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing child

Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down a missing 3-year-old and her guardian.

The sheriff’s office announced Friday, September 10, that Khaleesi Cuthriell was supposed to be in the care of Candi Royer. However, Royer and her boyfriend, Travis Brown, appears to have vanished.

Candi Royer. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office
ACSO says it was notified this past Saturday that Khaleesi’s mother, Amanda Arey, had placed the child in Royer’s care back in October 2020.

According to Arey, friends told her that Royer had placed Khaleesi in the care of the child’s aunt, who lives in Covington, or possibly in the care of her maternal grandmother. However, this apparently did not happen.

Khaleesi and Royer are both reported missing. Brown is wanted for multiple charges in several jurisdictions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Reid with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.

Travis Brown. Photo courtesy the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff’s office says Brown is a fugitive and wanted on the following charges:

  • In Albemarle County: two counts of grand larceny, breaking & entering, carjacking, trespassing, destruction of property, petit larceny, assault & battery.
  • In Augusta County: strangulation, assault & battery of a family member, alter or deface serial numbers, contempt of court.
  • In Charlottesville: breaking & entering.
  • In Louisa County: two counts of felony eluding.
  • In Staunton: unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Timeline from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office:

  • Oct. 10 2020 – Amanda Arey places Khaleesi in Royer’s care.
  • Oct. 2020 - Jan. 2021 – Family members of Royer report to have seen the child with Royer.
  • Feb. 2021 – Royer tells family members that Khaleesi has been removed and is with her maternal aunt or grandmother.
  • Aug. 21 2021 – Brown is a fugitive.
  • Sept. 3 2021 – Royer reported as missing
  • Sept. 4 2021 – Amanda Arey tell a guard at Middle River Regional Jail that her daughter was in Candi’s care. ACSO deputy meets with Arey, reports child maybe with family members.
  • Sept. 5-8 2021 – ACSO contacts members of the Arey, Brown, and Royer families to attempt to ascertain Khaleesi’s location.
  • Sept. 8 2021 – Khaleesi entered as a missing person

