Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA research suggests frequent exercise could prevent and treat some diseases

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research from the University of Virginia School of Medicine suggests frequent exercise could prevent non-communicable diseases, like heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and even depression.

Dr. Zhen Yan says the cells in our body can sense problems and perform quality control on the mitochondria. Yan says the mitochondria acts similarly to a battery that needs to be charged and tested. When it is damaged or dysfunctional, it lends to non-communicable diseases.

Through research studies, Yan found that regular exercise helps to keep the mitochondria “charged” and in working condition.

“Start where you are and gradually increase the duration and intensity of exercise. If anything, this kind of study will really encourage us to do it,” Yan said.

Yan says diseases that can be treated and prevented by exercise cost the United States millions of dollars each year. Additionally, people with underlying conditions and disease are also more likely to die from COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP react to firing of Police Chief Brackney
Charlottesville City Council on Sept. 7, 2021
‘Impolite, Rude, and Insufferable’: Charlottesville City Council hears criticism after firing of RaShall Brackney, councilors discuss decision
On Friday afternoon Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney answered media questions at...
Charlottesville mayor, councilor react to firing of RaShall Brackney by CPD
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
UVA Health doctor explains the side effects of the COVID booster shot

Latest News

Albemarle CiderWorks
Albemarle CiderWorks brings home hardware from international competition
Time capsule removal
Crews search for time capsule in Lee statue pedestal
Retired Charlottesville minister describes memories, lessons learned as Chaplain for 9/11...
Retired Charlottesville minister describes memories, lessons learned as Chaplain for 9/11 memorial services
Middle River Regional Jail in Augusta County
Middle River Regional Jail gives a COVID-19 vaccination update