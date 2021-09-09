UVA Health honoring pediatric cancer awareness month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Medical Center is lightning up its south tower in support of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

The tower is using gold lights to honor the children that are diagnosed with cancer.

Dr. Michael Engel with UVA Health says that on average around 350 children are diagnosed with cancer in the commonwealth each year.

“Our hope is that by really raising awareness in the community that this is the kind of thing that we’ll be doing every year to remind people, and to remind those that they know that this is a significant problem in their lives, and that these children deserve our support,” Engel said.

This is the first year that the south tower is lit to honor these children.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.