University of Virginia President Jim Ryan ran with students on grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia students and university President Jim Ryan laced up their running shoes on Thursday, September 9. They ran four miles together starting and finishing at Madison Hall.

Matt Weber organized the event to provide students a chance to know their school president personally. It was also a chance to get to know other running enthusiasts on grounds

“It was great, I hadn’t gotten to run with Jim yet and I’m a 4th year, so I figured today was the day,” said UVA student Olivia Schmidt.

Many people who couldn’t come to grounds joined the run virtually by posting a picture on a course of their choice.

Anyone, not just UVA students, can “Run with Jim.” The next run will take place Thursday Sept. 16 at 7:30 a.m. in front of Madison Hall.

