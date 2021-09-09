Advertise With Us
Terry McAuliffe visits Albemarle County to discuss abortion and upcoming gubernatorial election

By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new law in Texas bans abortions after six week of pregnancy, about 16 weeks before fetal visibility in an ultrasound.

“Now we’ve seen in Texas that Roe v. Wade has ended, and Glenn Youngkin the candidate that I’m running against wants to do that here in Virginia,” Terry McAuliffe said.

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe visited Whole Woman’s Health of Charlottesville to talk with employees about what these claims could mean for women in Virginia.

“Many women do not know they’re pregnant within 6 weeks,” said McAuliffe.

He worries women won’t have access to legal abortions by the time they show signs of pregnancy, and he’s not alone. 57th district delegate Sally Hudson agrees.

“I hope that Virginia voters are wide awake right now, and understand just what’s at stake,” said Hudson.

McAuliffe says if Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin is elected, an abortion ban in Virginia and a hefty punishment could become a reality.

“They [in Texas] have a $10,000 bounty. At least $10,000 to turn in the Uber driver, the neighbor, the husband, anyone who may be involved in assisting a woman to go to an abortion clinic,” McAuliffe said.

He says voting for him would ensure legal abortions in the commonwealth, if he wins.

“I respect women to make their own decisions about their own personal health choices,” McAuliffe said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

