Showers Exit, Becoming Much Drier

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A slow moving cold front is producing a few rain showers through mid afternoon. Showers will exit to the east by this evening. Not a lot of rainfall expected. Some breaks of sun by the end of the day. Temperatures held down due to clouds and the lingering rain.

Clearing, cooling and drying tonight. Patchy fog possible.

Spectacular September weather ahead for Friday, Friday night and Saturday!

Turing hotter Sunday and through a lot of next week. Nearing heat wave conditions by next Wednesday. No organized storm system seen at this time in the extended outlook.

Thursday afternoon: Showers exit. Mostly cloudy and cooler than recent days. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday night: Clearing, cooling and drying. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Sunshiny and pleasant. Less humid with highs of 75 to 80 degrees. Light northwest breeze. Great weather for football Friday night. Temperatures drop through the 70s and 60s after sunset. Lows in the 50s overnight and by dawn Saturday.

Saturday: Fantastic college football weather. Sunshine, nice and dry. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Sunshine and a little hotter. Highs upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday, Tuesday and next Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs lower 90s for central Virginia. Lows in the 60s.

