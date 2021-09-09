Advertise With Us
Professor Plum with the revolver at Verona’s Oak Grove Theater

The cast of 'Clue' at Oak Grove Theater in Verona, VA.
By Tara Todd
Updated: 17 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WVIR) - Players with the Oak Grove Theater are once again taking to the stage. This time for a week-long performance of ‘Clue: On Stage’ that is based on the popular board game. The laugh-out-loud whodunit promises to be a night of good fun amidst the oak trees of Augusta County.

It’s just like the game with characters like Miss Scarlet and Professor Plum plus a slew of weapons and rooms. These desperate characters come together for a dinner party held by an anonymous host.

“The chaos that ensues is just figuring out who the murderer is,” said Director Stephen Winegard. “These guys are funny. I just tell them where to go. They figure out what to do in between.”

“You have comedies, and you have dramas, and you have ones like this, where the sillier you are the better,” said Jenny Howard, who plays Miss Scarlet.

The actors are happy to be back on stage in front of people.

“Having an audience, there’s nothing like it,” stated Michael Blouin who plays Professor Plum. “We miss that energy. You don’t get that online or Zoom performances. We’re ready for it.”

“When you can hear audiences go {gasp} or ‘oh, I think he did it’. When they’re getting into it. That just fuels us,” stated Howard. “When people come willing to play make-believe, a bunch of adults come willing to play make-believe with us that’s magical.”

‘Clue: On Stage’ runs from Sept. 9 to Sept. 15. Tickets are available only at the gate starting at 6:30 p.m. each night. The show starts at 8:45 p.m. and masks are required.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

