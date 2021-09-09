Advertise With Us
Playwright’s Lab premieres four plays Sept. 9

The Live Arts building (FILE)
The Live Arts building (FILE)(wvir)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Playwright’s Lab’s Locally Sourced kicks off Thursday, September 9, at Live Arts in Charlottesville.

Locally Sourced happens every year, and is a presentation of short original plays. The four plays will showcase playwriting talent in the Charlottesville community.

“These are just really really passionate volunteers who take their own time to come, and they cast the shows and find actors and find a sound designer, and put on the world premiere of their own work,” Live Arts Marketing and Design Coordinator Katie Rogers said. “It’s super exciting.”

The plays run from September 9 to 12.

Tickets are on a pay-what-you-can basis with a recommended price of $20 and can be bought online or at the box office.

