Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Man suspected in 4 killings in Missouri found dead in South Dakota

J.T. McLean.
J.T. McLean.(Boone County (Mo.) Sheriff's Department)
By Dakota News Now staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A suspect wanted in connection to four Missouri killings has been found dead in southeast South Dakota, authorities say.

KSFY reported J.T. McLean, 45, was located in North Sioux City, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. They said he died by suicide.

Authorities say McLean was wanted for the killing of four people in Missouri. KY3 reported two of those homicides were McLean’s girlfriend and her 11-year-old daughter. They were killed Aug. 22.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service contacted the Union County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday night, saying McLean is likely in Dakota Dunes. Marshals said McLean stole a vehicle from one of the victims, and they used OnStar to track it to the area. In addition, McLean had family in the Dakota Dunes area.

McLean’s vehicle was eventually located at a motel. Several law enforcement agencies joined the sheriff’s office in an attempt to arrest him.

Authorities said they used “nonlethal means” as they attempted to make contact with McLean. They received no response. A drone was deployed over the vehicle, which found McLean had appeared to die by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now (KSFY) via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP react to firing of Police Chief Brackney
Charlottesville City Council on Sept. 7, 2021
‘Impolite, Rude, and Insufferable’: Charlottesville City Council hears criticism after firing of RaShall Brackney, councilors discuss decision
On Friday afternoon Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney answered media questions at...
Charlottesville mayor, councilor react to firing of RaShall Brackney by CPD
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
UVA Health doctor explains the side effects of the COVID booster shot

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at...
AP source: White House planning to withdraw ATF nomination
Time capsule removal
Crews search for time capsule in Lee statue pedestal
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot, AP source says
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Scores of Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Kabul