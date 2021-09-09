Advertise With Us
JABA closing facilities until October 1

JABA (FILE)
JABA (FILE)(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Board for Aging says its facilities will be closed through October 1. This closure includes community senior centers and adult care centers.

JABA also announced its Shining Star Preschool program will be closed until September 20. The closures come out of concern of rising Covid-19 cases in the Blue Ridge Health District.

The board says it will continue services like meal delivery and virtual check-ins for those impacted by the closure.

“We will make sure that, like last summer, we’re able to keep people supported and nourished while we’re on our hiatus. We’re hopeful this will be a short hiatus, but it’s really going to be driven by the numbers in our health district,” JABA CEO Marta Kean said.

If you or a loved one are impacted by the closure, you can call JABA for assistance at 434-817-5222 or visit its website.

