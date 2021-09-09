Healthcare organizations across Virginia encourage people to get vaccinated

Advertise With Us
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia healthcare organizations, which represent hundreds and thousands of healthcare professionals in the state, are encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine for the protection of themselves and others.

The VHHA says hospitals in the state are treating nearly 2,200 patients who have been admitted for COVID-19. The state seven-day average of new cases had risen to 3,003 as of the beginning of September.

“It is imperative for unvaccinated Virginians to do their part to help save lives and slow the spread of this deadly virus by getting vaccinated,” the statement said.

A recent analysis from the Peterson-Kaiser Family Foundation Health System Tracker found that 98 percent of U.S. adults hospitalized for COVID-19 in June and July were unvaccinated.

The VHHA also reminds people that vaccines are free and highly effective in preventing infection and hospitalization. Analysis from Jan. 17 of this year shows that 0.4 percent of people who have been fully vaccinated, have caught COVID-19.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines and where you can receive them, click here.

