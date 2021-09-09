Advertise With Us
Fine Friday and Beautiful September Weekend Ahead

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A spectacular stretch of September days ahead. Cool, dry air in the wake of a front, and high pressure building toward the region, will make for some delightful weather. Cool nights in the 50s tonight and Friday and pleasant high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s Friday and Saturday.

Turning much warmer Sunday and hot early next week, as high pressure moves offshore. A mini heat wave is expected Monday through the mid-week. Currently, no organized storm system seen at this time in the extended forecast.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows low to mid 50s.

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Less humid with highs of 75 to 80. Great weather for football Friday night. Temperatures drop through the 70s and 60s after sunset. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s overnight and by dawn Saturday.

Saturday: More sunshine and pleasant. Great college football weather. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows in the 60s.

Monday, Tuesday and next Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Highs lower 90s for central Virginia. Upper 80s to near 90 in the Valley. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, warm, humid. Chance of a few storms. Highs upper 80s.

