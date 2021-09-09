Early rain, then clearing and cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving cold front is bringing scattered rain throughout the region this morning. Northerly wind has has developed, that will keep temperatures in the 70s today. As high pressure builds in skies will gradually begin to later this afternoon. Cool and comfy tonight, with many areas in the 50s. Conditions will warm by Sunday with higher humidity. 90s return next week, so enjoy the next couple of days. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Early rain, clearing & cooler, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper, 80s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.