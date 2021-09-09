Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Coronavirus Coverage
Charlottesville High School requiring vaccines for students in VHSL activities

By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School says that any eligible student who wants to participate in athletics and activities must get the COVID-19 vaccine. Students participating now, must get the first dose by September 15.

The Virginia High School League is leaving the decision on vaccine mandates up to each individual school district.

“I want to say I’m really proud of our schools and our administrators and our coaches,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said. “They’re working hard to keep our kids safe and follow protocols and work with the local health departments and a lot of the lessons that they learned last year they’re incorporating this year.”

Haun says he trusts the decisions from the schools to do what’s best for each individual community.

“We support all 133 school divisions and I know they’re all working with very closely with their local health departments and each one is going to have to make their own decision and we’ll support whatever decision they make.”

The school is offering vaccines at the Fashion Square mall on September 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. seven for any student who needs the vaccine.

