Albemarle CiderWorks brings home hardware from international competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The oldest cidery in Virginia, Albemarle CiderWorks has claimed many international awards.

The cidery brought home a total of nine medals from the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition in Michigan in July.

The honors include three gold, five silver, and one bronze medal. But the biggest prize of all, was Best in Class for one of its ciders.

“This year for the heritage dry blend, which is a significant category, there we were Best in Show so we won a gold on that one, our 1817,” Albemarle CiderWorks’ Charlotte Shelton said.

The 1817 cider received first place out of over 1,000 entries.

