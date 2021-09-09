Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Albemarle CiderWorks brings home hardware from international competition

Albemarle CiderWorks
Albemarle CiderWorks(wvir)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The oldest cidery in Virginia, Albemarle CiderWorks has claimed many international awards.

The cidery brought home a total of nine medals from the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition in Michigan in July.

The honors include three gold, five silver, and one bronze medal. But the biggest prize of all, was Best in Class for one of its ciders.

“This year for the heritage dry blend, which is a significant category, there we were Best in Show so we won a gold on that one, our 1817,” Albemarle CiderWorks’ Charlotte Shelton said.

The 1817 cider received first place out of over 1,000 entries.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP react to firing of Police Chief Brackney
Charlottesville City Council on Sept. 7, 2021
‘Impolite, Rude, and Insufferable’: Charlottesville City Council hears criticism after firing of RaShall Brackney, councilors discuss decision
On Friday afternoon Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney answered media questions at...
Charlottesville mayor, councilor react to firing of RaShall Brackney by CPD
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
UVA Health doctor explains the side effects of the COVID booster shot

Latest News

Time capsule removal
Crews search for time capsule in Lee statue pedestal
(FILE)
UVA research suggests frequent exercise could prevent and treat some diseases
Retired Charlottesville minister describes memories, lessons learned as Chaplain for 9/11...
Retired Charlottesville minister describes memories, lessons learned as Chaplain for 9/11 memorial services
Middle River Regional Jail in Augusta County
Middle River Regional Jail gives a COVID-19 vaccination update