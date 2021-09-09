3 UVA women’s soccer ready to face #14 Penn State without Rebecca Jarrett

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The #3 Virginia women’s soccer team will play the remainder of its schedule without one of its top scorers, as senior forward Rebecca Jarrett had surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn ACL.

“That one hurt,” says senior goalie Laurel Ivory. “I think every single person on the team felt that, when we saw it happen in training. There’s nothing really you can say, other than support. That’s what I got from my teammates when I got hurt. I know she’s getting all of our love, and all of our support.”

Ivory suffered a broken jaw in the 2019 ACC Tournament against Florida State.

Jarrett was injured during a training session last week.

The senior started every match for UVA over the last two years, and she had three goals in four games this season.

Head coach Steve Swanson says, “She’s just a personality for us on the field, and she gives us a different dimension on the attack, obviously. Off the field, she’s just a breath of fresh air, so we have to make up for that.”

The Cavaliers will host 14th ranked Penn State on Thursday.

The Nittany Lions are the third ranked-opponent for the ‘Hoos so far this season.

“We play in such a competitive conference that you need to be tested before you get into conference play,” says Swanson. “We’ve tried to set that up with this schedule. We’ve played some very good teams, already.”

Ivory adds, “The better teams we play now, the better we’re going to be. We all have a set goal of what we want this season, and it’s to win. We fell short of that goal last year. If these teams are going to get us one step closer to winning, then yeah, we want any team that’s willing to play us.”

The Cavaliers will take on Penn State in the Virginia Invitational on Thursday at 8pm at Klöckner Stadium.

Oklahoma and NC State will play in the early game at 4:30.

