Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

2 new ‘murder hornet’ sightings in Washington state

According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, two sightings have been confirmed...
According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, two sightings have been confirmed in Whatcom County.(Source: Washington State Dept. of Agriculture/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - So-called “murder hornets” are trying to make a comeback in Washington state.

According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, two sightings have been confirmed in Whatcom County.

That’s the same area where nests were destroyed in 2020 and earlier this year.

Asian giant hornets are the largest hornets in the world.

They earned their nickname “murder hornets” because they enter a “slaughter phase” where they kill honey bees by decapitating them. A few hornets can destroy a hive in a matter of hours.

Though they tend to not target humans, the hornets will attack if they feel threatened, agriculture department experts said.

They have a longer stinger than a honey bee, as well as venom that’s more toxic. They can also sting repeatedly.

The hornets have been invasive to the U.S. since 2019.

The state’s agriculture department is working with federal partners to prevent them from establishing in the U.S.

The experts said it’s important to report any sightings.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP react to firing of Police Chief Brackney
Charlottesville City Council on Sept. 7, 2021
‘Impolite, Rude, and Insufferable’: Charlottesville City Council hears criticism after firing of RaShall Brackney, councilors discuss decision
On Friday afternoon Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney answered media questions at...
Charlottesville mayor, councilor react to firing of RaShall Brackney by CPD
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
UVA Health doctor explains the side effects of the COVID booster shot

Latest News

Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Dozens of Westerners board commercial flight from Kabul
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021, file photo, Senate Rules Committee Chair Amy...
Minnesota’s Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well
Mental Health America of Augusta is hosting the Running Down Stigma 5K at Gypsy Hill Park in...
Mental Health America of Augusta to host Running Down Stigma 5K
A bench outside the Augusta County Courthouse memorializing former clerk John Davis.
Former Augusta County circuit court clerk memorialized with bench