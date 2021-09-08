Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
VSP investigating fatal crash in Madison Co.

Virginia State Police (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Madison County.

VSP says the crash happened along Route 230, near Elly Road, around 2 p.m. Sunday, September 5. A 2017 Harley motorcycle was heading east on Rt. 230 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Chevrolet Colorado.

The motorcyclist, 64-year-old Earl L. Blankenship of Orange, died at the scene of the crash. Authorities say Blankenship was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Chevy, an 80-year-old man from Aroda, suffered minor injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt.

