Unified sports returns for Fluvanna County High School

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - “We bring together students with IEP’s and students that are in the general education program. We bring them together, create that inclusion to create that unified sports,” Fluvanna County High School Special Education Teacher Nick Ward said.

The Fluvanna County Unified Bowling Team is once again crashing bowling balls into pins. The team took to the lanes at Bowlero in Albemarle County Wednesday, September 8.

“It’s really something that anybody can do, whether you’re in a wheelchair or the top football player or a basketball player at your high school. Every single person can participate,” he said.

Kobe Edwards is that top football and basketball player at FCHS, but for him, unified sports mean more than just getting out of class for the day.

“I have some really cool people throughout my life who have been special needs and it just feels great to give back to them, because a lot of them they support us with athletics. I just want to support them with what they do,” Edwards said.

He gets to spend the day with his older sister, Kelcie.

“She’s my biggest supporter, whether it’s on the field or on the court, or anything in the classroom, “Edwards said. “She’s always telling me I need to do my homework and stuff so it just feels great to be with her.”

Now he gets to return the favor, cheering on his big sister in athletics.

“They’re just like us, they’re regular people, they’ve got to be loved like regular people, they’ve got to be treated like regular people,” Edwards said.

