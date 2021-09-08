Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church GreekFest goes online

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church is moving its annual Fall Festival online this year.

Instead of the usual in-person festivities, the church is selling Greek food online to raise money for the church.

“The difficulty for us is that especially in the fall, the Fall Festival is our major fundraiser of the year, and there’s a considerable drop in revenue,” said Father Panagioti Hanley. “Normally we would have the whole hall set up, and we would have lunch, and dinner served in there, as well as the baked goods and everything else that was for sale. So for us it’s a considerable drop in income.”

Orders can be placed from now until September 14 and will be ready for pick up in late November. More information can be found at this link.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.