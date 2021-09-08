Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is now to our east, bringing in a more warm and humid airmass. Meanwhile, we are tracking a slow moving cold front. An isolated storm is possible this afternoon, however, more widespread rain and storms will develop tonight. A few lingering showers will be possible Thursday morning. Conditions will improve throughout the day Thursday, with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Enjoy it because the muggies are expected to return early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, isolated shower & storm, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Morning shower, clearing & cooler, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.