Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Tracking a cold front

Showers and storms
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is now to our east, bringing in a more warm and humid airmass. Meanwhile, we are tracking a slow moving cold front. An isolated storm is possible this afternoon, however, more widespread rain and storms will develop tonight. A few lingering showers will be possible Thursday morning. Conditions will improve throughout the day Thursday, with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Enjoy it because the muggies are expected to return early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, isolated shower & storm, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Morning shower, clearing & cooler, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
UVA Health doctor explains the side effects of the COVID booster shot
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP react to firing of Police Chief Brackney
On Friday afternoon Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney answered media questions at...
Charlottesville mayor, councilor react to firing of RaShall Brackney by CPD

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Eye to the sky
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM