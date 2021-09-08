Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Staunton City Schools announces policy for providing free meals

Staunton City Schools
Staunton City Schools(WVIR)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Schools (SCS) announced in a press release Wednesday its policy for providing meals for children served under the National School Lunch, and/or School Breakfast Programs.

All schools in the division will be participating in the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.

Enrolled students will be provided a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch each day at no charge to the household. Households will not be required to submit a meal application form to receive meals at no charge, according to SCS.

Each household will receive a letter informing them of the program, including contact information for any questions. Each school and/or central school nutrition office has a copy of the policy, which SCS says may be reviewed by any interested party.

SCS says the new school year requires a new meal application. Although school meals will be provided free to all children, school funding and eligibility for other programs depends on completed meal applications.

A new meal application must be completed if you have not already turned in an application for the new school year.

School meal eligibility does not roll over from year to year. SCS says it is important to submit a completed meal application as soon as possible.

Only one meal application is needed for each household. Applications are available online at https://www.staunton.k12.va.us.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
UVA Health doctor explains the side effects of the COVID booster shot
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP react to firing of Police Chief Brackney
On Friday afternoon Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney answered media questions at...
Charlottesville mayor, councilor react to firing of RaShall Brackney by CPD

Latest News

Details on the resignation will be discussed by the board at a later date.
Harrisonburg School Board member alarmed by number of staff resignations
CMA's Valley Jeep is doing things a little differently, which means there are a few empty spots...
Valley car dealerships adjust to new sales model
Charlottesville City Council candidates forum
Charlottesville City Council candidates gather for forum
Experts say it's not a violation of HIPAA if a business asks for your vaccination status.
Vaccine mandates and HIPAA, experts weigh in