Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Scattered Showers/Storm through Thursday Morning.

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This evening and tonight, a few showers or storms possible, in advance of a cold front. Isolated severe storm possible, early tonight. The main threat a damaging wind gust. Showers and clouds will remain with us to start Thursday, as the front will take its time pushing east. The showers, clouds and north winds behind the front will make for a cooler day with highs in the 70s. Some gradual clearing will take place by afternoon. Behind the front, high pressure will build toward the region, making for a pleasant stretch of September days for the late week and weekend.

Tonight: Scattered showers, few storms. Low: mid 60s.

Thursday: Morning showers, then gradual clearing, cooler High: mid to upper 70s . Low: low to mid 50s

Friday: Sunny, pleasant. High: upper 70s to low 80s. Low: low to mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s. Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid to upper 80s. Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny. warmer. High: upper 80s to low 90s. Low: mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. High: low 90s. Low mid 60s

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. High: Low 90s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
UVA Health doctor explains the side effects of the COVID booster shot
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP react to firing of Police Chief Brackney
On Friday afternoon Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney answered media questions at...
Charlottesville mayor, councilor react to firing of RaShall Brackney by CPD

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
nbc29 weather at noon
Tracking a cold front
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Eye to the sky
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM