Scattered Showers/Storm through Thursday Morning.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This evening and tonight, a few showers or storms possible, in advance of a cold front. Isolated severe storm possible, early tonight. The main threat a damaging wind gust. Showers and clouds will remain with us to start Thursday, as the front will take its time pushing east. The showers, clouds and north winds behind the front will make for a cooler day with highs in the 70s. Some gradual clearing will take place by afternoon. Behind the front, high pressure will build toward the region, making for a pleasant stretch of September days for the late week and weekend.

Tonight: Scattered showers, few storms. Low: mid 60s.

Thursday: Morning showers, then gradual clearing, cooler High: mid to upper 70s . Low: low to mid 50s

Friday: Sunny, pleasant. High: upper 70s to low 80s. Low: low to mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s. Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid to upper 80s. Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny. warmer. High: upper 80s to low 90s. Low: mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. High: low 90s. Low mid 60s

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. High: Low 90s.

