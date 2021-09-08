Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Mental Health America of Augusta to host Running Down Stigma 5K

Mental Health America of Augusta located in Staunton, Virginia.
Mental Health America of Augusta located in Staunton, Virginia.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Mental Health America of Augusta aims to normalize the conversation around mental health, but those efforts need support.

It is hosting the Running Down Stigma 5K to benefit MHA-A. The family-friendly event is for individuals, teams, runners, and walkers.

MHA Augusta’s Executive Director Bruce Blair believes we’ve all seen the impact of mental health on ourselves and those we love over the last year due to the pandemic.

“You’re starting to see more and more professional athletes come out and talk about their own struggles with mental health,” said Blair. “And so, we know that it’s a need in our community and we want to be there to help people get connected to the resources that they do need.”

The Running Down Stigma 5K is at Gypsy Hill Park Saturday, September 11, starting at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
UVA Health doctor explains the side effects of the COVID booster shot
Students protesting outside Nelson County High School.
Nelson County High School students walk out of class in protest
Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
Nearly 200 Albemarle Co. students quarantined after first 6 days of in-person school

Latest News

Walker says the Battle of Fisher's Hill was the beginning of the end of the confederacy in the...
Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation receives more than $400,000 in grants to preserve historic land
Hughes says you can apply online through their website, Facebook page, or by calling (540) 217...
Valley staffing agency sees uptick in applicants
Virginia Career Works job fair at Friendship Court
Virginia Career Works hosts job fair at Friendship Court
$300 monthly payment benefits no longer to be distributed
Pandemic unemployment benefits end, businesses hope for surge in applicants