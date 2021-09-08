Mayor Walker announces she is not running for re-election

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker is not going to run for re-election this November.

Walker made the announcement on her Facebook page Wednesday, September 8.

“I’m not going to type a long message because I need to pull myself together. For those who know me, I’ve been struggling with this decision since March,” Walker stated in part on Facebook. “No matter how outraged the community gets about the events that continue to transpire, unless you are able to elect more than one person to council who is elected on an anti-racist platform, they will not survive. This form of government needs to change. The city manager has too much power to not be elected by the voters. Even if it’s a bunch on voter who don’t believe in an anti-racist, equity-driven platform.”

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.

Just in: #Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker posts a signed candidate withdrawal form on her Facebook page, indicating she will NOT run for re-election for city council in November. @NBC29 pic.twitter.com/lJh3kViwRU — Max Marcilla (@MaxJMarcilla) September 8, 2021

