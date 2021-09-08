Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Harrisonburg School Board member alarmed by number of staff resignations

Details on the resignation will be discussed by the board at a later date.
Details on the resignation will be discussed by the board at a later date.(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg School Board meeting was packed Tuesday night with parents and staff who had concerns with recent policies and COVID-19 protocols, but before public comment began the school board discussed recent staff resignations.

During the meeting, School Board member Obbie Hill called the nine resignations alarming for the start of the school year.

Hill expressed his concern that those resignations may be because of a vaccine protocol voted on by the school board at its previous meeting.

The protocol requires school employees to be fully vaccinated or receive weekly COVID-19 testing if unvaccinated. It’s a change that had some division staff members speaking out Tuesday.

“I do not want it to be forced on me that I have to either be vaccinated which I won’t do against my own good health protocol,” Ellen Hopkins a staff member at Harrisonburg High School said. “The testing, the weekly testing makes me feel like a second-class citizen. "

In a statement to WHSV, Dr. Michael Richards says Virginia law prohibits him from discussing publicly the reasons why an employee chooses to resign but that it did not have to do with the vaccination protocol.

The School Board eventually moved the details of the resignation to be discussed during a closed session later this month.

Richards says he is working with the state to have a broader testing protocol for staff and provide more testing. He says as of Wednesday 99 employees are not fully vaccinated, but some do have at least one shot.

He says he expects that number to go down in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
UVA Health doctor explains the side effects of the COVID booster shot
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP react to firing of Police Chief Brackney
On Friday afternoon Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney answered media questions at...
Charlottesville mayor, councilor react to firing of RaShall Brackney by CPD

Latest News

CMA's Valley Jeep is doing things a little differently, which means there are a few empty spots...
Valley car dealerships adjust to new sales model
Charlottesville City Council candidates forum
Charlottesville City Council candidates gather for forum
Experts say it's not a violation of HIPAA if a business asks for your vaccination status.
Vaccine mandates and HIPAA, experts weigh in
Staunton City Schools
Staunton City Schools announces policy for providing free meals