Former Augusta County circuit court clerk memorialized with bench

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The people who work in the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s office are remembering one of their own in a special way.

The clerk staff donated a bench that sits on the Augusta County Courthouse portico in the heart of downtown Staunton.

It’s marked with a plaque honoring John Davis, who passed away earlier this year at 69 years old.

Davis served as the clerk of circuit court from 1983-2015.

“This courthouse meant a whole lot to John,” said Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk Steve Landes.” Not only did he serve over 30 years as clerk and worked in this building. But he was instrumental in preserving many of the historic records.”

Davis has also been recognized by two resolutions: one adopted by the House of Delegates celebrating his life and the other in appreciation from the Virginia Court Clerk’s Association.

Former Augusta County Clerk of Court John B. Davis to be Honored

Dedication to be held September 3, 2021, on Courthouse Lawn

The life and contributions of former Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk John B. Davis will be honored Friday, September 3 at 5 p.m. on the front lawn of the Augusta County Courthouse.

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced that former Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk John B. Davis will be honored Friday, September 3, 2021, at 5 p.m. on the front lawn of the Augusta County Courthouse.

Mrs. Patrice Davis and members of Mr. Davis’ family will be on hand to assist in the dedication of a bench with a plaque honoring Mr. Davis on the courthouse portico. The bench was donated by the staff of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

Delegate Chris S. Runion, R-Rockingham County, will present a copy of House Resolution 589, which was adopted by the House of Delegates on February 27, 2021, celebrating the life of John B. Davis. Landes will also present a Virginia Court Clerk’s Association Resolution of Appreciation for John B. Davis, adopted at the VCCA’s 111th Annual Convention in August.

John B. Davis served as Clerk of Circuit Court in Augusta County for 31 years from 1983 until health issues prompted him to retire early in 2014. Davis passed away in January 2021 as a result of complications from surgery. He was 69.

