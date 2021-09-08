Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Eye to the sky

Warmer temperatures and higher humidity
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure that has delivered a couple of pleasant days has moved east. A more southerly wind will rise temperatures and humidity today, ahead of a approaching cold front. While we may see an isolated storm this afternoon, there will be a better chance for widespread showers and storms tonight. Some of those storms may produce gusty wind and small hail. Skies will clear behind the front on Thursday, with cooler temperatures and more comfortable humidity levels. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Morning shower, clearing & cooler, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Saturday; Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
UVA Health doctor explains the side effects of the COVID booster shot
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP react to firing of Police Chief Brackney
On Friday afternoon Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney answered media questions at...
Charlottesville mayor, councilor react to firing of RaShall Brackney by CPD

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Warmer Wednesday. Few Late Storms
nbc29 weather at noon
It’s a winner !