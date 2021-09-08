Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure that has delivered a couple of pleasant days has moved east. A more southerly wind will rise temperatures and humidity today, ahead of a approaching cold front. While we may see an isolated storm this afternoon, there will be a better chance for widespread showers and storms tonight. Some of those storms may produce gusty wind and small hail. Skies will clear behind the front on Thursday, with cooler temperatures and more comfortable humidity levels. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Morning shower, clearing & cooler, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Saturday; Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90...Low: low 60s

