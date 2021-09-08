Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Cannabis Club opens on Downtown Mall

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Cannabis Club is now officially open on the Downtown Mall. It’s a social club for smokers, and also a place to buy CBD and Delta 8 products, a first of its kind for the city.

”This creates a space where people can come and meet other like-minded folks, and they can enjoy their products in a safe way,” owner Matthew Long said.

You can find the new club right above Hamilton’s on the pedestrian mall.

However, it is B.Y.O.M.: bring your own marijuana.

”You can come and consume your cannabis products in our lounge since you’re not able to consume them on the street,” Long said.

You can buy products there, too, though Marijuana flowers and seeds containing THC are not sold on site. A patron caught trying to sell THC products will be removed from the club.

Memberships cost $200 a year.

“It allows you 20% off in the store on any purchases, and 20% off any events that we hold,” Long said.

Long says the new spot will help other cannabis businesses down the road.

“This will help create a space where we can help educate the markets on what these products are doing for people and what’s the right way to consume them,” he said.

Long says he is working with an advisory group now to potentially open up a cannabis “bank.” The club will also be hosting a free seed-share event soon.

