BRHD aware of COVID-19 testing troubles in the community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - COVID-19 testing demand is increasing now that children are back in classrooms, more students are on University of Virginia Grounds, and new variants of the virus are emerging.

The Blue Ridge Health District’s Ryan McKay says they are aware that access to testing at pharmacies and urgent care centers has changed and becoming very difficult.

That’s why BRHD is trying to increase testing across the region.

“We’re aware that there’s a limited number of free tests available in places like MedExpress, CVS, or Walgreens and that there’s potentially some paperwork involved with that. We’re not sure why that decision has been made,” McKay said.

McKay says it’s critical for the BRHD to offer accessible free testing sites now that it’s becoming more difficult to get swabbed.

