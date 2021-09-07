Warmer Wednesday. Few Late Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmer for the mid-week and a little more humid. As we move into Wednesday afternoon and evening, a few storms possible, in advance of a cold front. Isolated severe storms possible. The main threat damaging wind gusts. Showers and clouds are expected to linger early Thursday morning, before skies start to clear. Behind the front, a pleasant stretch of September days for the late week and weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear, milder. Lows low 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, breezy, warmer, more humid. Late PM and night showers or storms. High: mid to upper 80s. Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Early morning showers, then gradual clearing, cooler High: upper 70s to low 80s. Low: low to mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s to low 80s. Low: mid to upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s. Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid to upper 80s. Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny. warmer. High: upper 80s. Low: mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot. High: around 90.

