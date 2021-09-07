Wall to wall sunshine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to an outstanding start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies throughout the day and comfortable humidity levels. Skies are expected to remain clear tonight. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Scattered showers and storms can be expected later in the day Wednesday. Behind the front, look for a cooler and less humid conditions for the late week into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & great ! High: mid 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Lows:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s...

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low:Low: low 60s

