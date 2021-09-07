Virginia Career Works hosts job fair at Friendship Court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Piedmont Region of Virginia Career Works hosted a job fair at Friendship Court in Charlottesville Tuesday, September 7.

It was in partnership with the Piedmont Housing Alliance to showcase job opportunities in an accessible way. More than 30 employers came out to chat with potential candidates.

“They have the opportunity to meet employers who are eager to meet them, and also have a chance to learn about some resources that may help them overcome perceived barriers to going back to work,” said Alicia Lenahan, the manager of the Charlottesville Virginia Career Works Center .

Virginia Career Works hosts a virtual hiring event every Thursday for those who need work.

