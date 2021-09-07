VDH: 788,917 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,947 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) -The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 788,917 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, September 6, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,007.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,947, 18 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,855,900, an increase of 20,759 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.0%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 34,312, 73 more than yesterday.

Vaccine in Virginia:

VDH reports as of Sept. 7: 5,527,302 people in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, which is 64.8% of the population. Also, 4,894,969 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 57.3% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated in a dashboard it updates weekly:

As of Aug. 28: For unvaccinated Virginians, the rate of infections per 100,000 is 3,279, 111.5 hospitalizations, and 33.49 deaths.

As of Aug 28 there have been 17,256 breakthrough cases for fully-vaccinated Virginians, with 760 hospitalizations and 154 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,732, Charlottesville = 4,611, Fluvanna County = 2,196, Greene County = 1,635, Louisa County = 2,454, Nelson County = 1,084.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 7,909, Bath County = 324, Buena Vista = 1,015, Harrisonburg = 7,237, Highland County = 129, Lexington = 1,346, Rockbridge County = 1,751, Rockingham County = 7,838, Staunton = 2,894, Waynesboro = 2,767.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,411, Fauquier County = 5,807, Madison County = 752, Orange County = 2,793, Rappahannock County = 461.

Monday, September 6 - 786,910 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,395.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,929.

The total number of people tested is 11,835,141.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.0%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 34,239.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,715, Charlottesville = 4,599, Fluvanna County = 2,188, Greene County = 1,624, Louisa County = 2,445, Nelson County = 1,081.

Friday, September 3 - 778,167 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,070.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,899, 20 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,730,900, an increase of 54,300 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.2%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 34,026, 132 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,626, Charlottesville = 4,511, Fluvanna County = 2,162, Greene County = 1,595, Louisa County = 2,399, Nelson County = 1,063.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 7,647, Bath County = 314, Buena Vista = 1,000, Harrisonburg = 7,104, Highland County = 126, Lexington = 1,327, Rockbridge County = 1,711, Rockingham County = 7,721, Staunton = 2,841, Waynesboro = 2,729.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,352, Fauquier County = 5,731, Madison County = 729, Orange County = 2,732, Rappahannock County = 455.

Thursday, September 2 - 774,097 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,255.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,879, 18 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,676,600, an increase of 53,434 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.4%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 33,894, 86 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,597, Charlottesville = 4,488, Fluvanna County = 2,148, Greene County = 1,582, Louisa County = 2,382, Nelson County = 1,057.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 7,561, Bath County = 309, Buena Vista = 1,000, Harrisonburg = 7,036, Highland County = 126, Lexington = 1,325, Rockbridge County = 1,709, Rockingham County = 7,673, Staunton = 2,825, Waynesboro = 2,710.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,318, Fauquier County = 5,699, Madison County = 713, Orange County = 2,714, Rappahannock County = 453.

Wednesday, September 1 - 769,842 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,407.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,861, 19 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,623,166, an increase of 42,871 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.3%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 33,808, 119 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,533, Charlottesville = 4,429, Fluvanna County = 2,128, Greene County = 1,555, Louisa County = 2,359, Nelson County = 1,041.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 7,425, Bath County = 306, Buena Vista = 996, Harrisonburg = 6,942, Highland County = 126, Lexington = 1,318, Rockbridge County = 1,703, Rockingham County = 7,572, Staunton = 2,790, Waynesboro = 2,694.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,261, Fauquier County = 5,680, Madison County = 706, Orange County = 2,688, Rappahannock County = 447.

Tuesday, August 31 - 766,435 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,487.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,842, 32 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,580,295, an increase of 43,858 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 33,689, 132 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,511, Charlottesville = 4,408, Fluvanna County = 2,121, Greene County = 1,546, Louisa County = 2,336, Nelson County = 1,031.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 7,335, Bath County = 302, Buena Vista = 992, Harrisonburg = 6,901, Highland County = 126, Lexington = 1,313, Rockbridge County = 1,697, Rockingham County = 7,543, Staunton = 2,781, Waynesboro = 2,686.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,226, Fauquier County = 5,647, Madison County = 706, Orange County = 2,665, Rappahannock County = 446.

Monday, August 30 - 762,948 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,291.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,810.

The total number of people tested is 11,536,437.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 33,557.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,477, Charlottesville = 4,397, Fluvanna County = 2,113, Greene County = 1,537, Louisa County = 2,326, Nelson County = 1,028.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 7,282, Bath County = 301, Buena Vista = 988, Harrisonburg = 6,874, Highland County = 126, Lexington = 1,306, Rockbridge County = 1,692, Rockingham County = 7,516, Staunton = 2,765, Waynesboro = 2,670.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,186, Fauquier County = 5,596, Madison County = 699, Orange County = 2,631, Rappahannock County = 439.

Friday, August 27 - 754,651 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,521.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,769, 39 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,431,926, an increase of 87,467 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.0%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 33,344, 127 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,398, Charlottesville = 4,342, Fluvanna County = 2,088, Greene County = 1,522, Louisa County = 2,283, Nelson County = 1,006.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 7,032, Bath County = 291, Buena Vista = 977, Harrisonburg = 6,802, Highland County = 125, Lexington = 1,293, Rockbridge County = 1,679, Rockingham County = 7,438, Staunton = 2,735, Waynesboro = 2,628.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,139, Fauquier County = 5,482, Madison County = 688, Orange County = 2,582, Rappahannock County = 427.

Thursday, August 26 - 751,133 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,492.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,730, 15 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,344,459, an increase of 44,543 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.9%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 33,217, 121 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,356, Charlottesville = 4,317, Fluvanna County = 2,076, Greene County = 1,518, Louisa County = 2,268, Nelson County = 998.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,921, Bath County = 290, Buena Vista = 973, Harrisonburg = 6,783, Highland County = 124, Lexington = 1,287, Rockbridge County = 1,672, Rockingham County = 7,402, Staunton = 2,725, Waynesboro = 2,621.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,121, Fauquier County = 5,438, Madison County = 676, Orange County = 2,556, Rappahannock County = 421.

Wednesday, August 25 - 747,640 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,454.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,715, 22 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,344,459, an increase of 38,013 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 33,096, 129 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,340, Charlottesville = 4,299, Fluvanna County = 2,067, Greene County = 1,510, Louisa County = 2,246, Nelson County = 990.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,845, Bath County = 287, Buena Vista = 969, Harrisonburg = 6,775, Highland County = 124, Lexington = 1,281, Rockbridge County = 1,664, Rockingham County = 7,382, Staunton = 2,716, Waynesboro = 2,609.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,107, Fauquier County = 5,401, Madison County = 676, Orange County = 2,526, Rappahannock County = 417.

Tuesday, August 24 - 744,187 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,027.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,693, 18 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,306,446, an increase of 33,446 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 32,967, 297 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,311, Charlottesville = 4,285, Fluvanna County = 2,059, Greene County = 1,497, Louisa County = 2,222, Nelson County = 982.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,794, Bath County = 284, Buena Vista = 964, Harrisonburg = 6,749, Highland County = 123, Lexington = 1,271, Rockbridge County = 1,657, Rockingham County = 7,353, Staunton = 2,701, Waynesboro = 2,598.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,088, Fauquier County = 5,364, Madison County = 673, Orange County = 2,505, Rappahannock County = 414.

Monday, August 23 - 749,159 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since Friday, Aug. 20 is 7,081.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,675, 28 since Friday.

The total number of people tested is 11,273,000, an increase of 91,741 since Friday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 32,670, 188 more since Friday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,295, Charlottesville = 4,276, Fluvanna County = 2,055, Greene County = 1,491, Louisa County = 2,217, Nelson County = 979.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,739, Bath County = 284, Buena Vista = 964, Harrisonburg = 6,739, Highland County = 123, Lexington = 1,261, Rockbridge County = 1,655, Rockingham County = 7,336, Staunton = 2,691, Waynesboro = 2,586.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,071, Fauquier County = 5,333, Madison County = 671, Orange County = 2,495, Rappahannock County = 406.

Friday, August 20 - 734,079 COVID-19 Cases:

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 734,079 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, August 20, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,792.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,647, 9 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,181,259, an increase of 36,909 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 32,670, 77 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,243, Charlottesville = 4,256, Fluvanna County = 2,038, Greene County = 1,476, Louisa County = 2,195, Nelson County = 958.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,583, Bath County = 283, Buena Vista = 954, Harrisonburg = 6,709, Highland County = 123, Lexington = 1,248, Rockbridge County = 1,638, Rockingham County = 7,278, Staunton = 2,660, Waynesboro = 2,568.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,025, Fauquier County = 5,274, Madison County = 661, Orange County = 2,456, Rappahannock County = 397.

Thursday, August 19 - 731,287 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,764.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,638, 6 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,144,350, an increase of 34,930 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 32,493, 94 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,230, Charlottesville = 4,242, Fluvanna County = 2,029, Greene County = 1,465, Louisa County = 2,183, Nelson County = 951.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,518, Bath County = 282, Buena Vista = 954, Harrisonburg = 6,697, Highland County = 123, Lexington = 1,245, Rockbridge County = 1,637, Rockingham County = 7,260, Staunton = 2,651, Waynesboro = 2,553.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,005, Fauquier County = 5,234, Madison County = 661, Orange County = 2,440, Rappahannock County = 391.

Wednesday, August 18 - 728,523 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,552.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,632, 7 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,109,420, an increase of 30,160 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 32,493, 94 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,204, Charlottesville = 4,230, Fluvanna County = 2,023, Greene County = 1,458, Louisa County = 2,177, Nelson County = 943.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,436, Bath County = 281, Buena Vista = 952, Harrisonburg = 6,686, Highland County = 121, Lexington = 1,242, Rockbridge County = 1,634, Rockingham County = 7,246, Staunton = 2,642, Waynesboro = 2,543.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,990, Fauquier County = 5,216, Madison County = 657, Orange County = 2,430, Rappahannock County = 390.

Tuesday, August 17 - 725,971 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,244.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,625, 7 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,079,260, an increase of 26,940 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 32,399, 83 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,193, Charlottesville = 4,215, Fluvanna County = 2,018, Greene County = 1,452, Louisa County = 2,169, Nelson County = 939.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,384, Bath County = 279, Buena Vista = 952, Harrisonburg = 6,670, Highland County = 121, Lexington = 1,240, Rockbridge County = 1,626, Rockingham County = 7,219, Staunton = 2,634, Waynesboro = 2,531.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,974, Fauquier County = 5,198, Madison County = 652, Orange County = 2,411, Rappahannock County = 389.

Monday, August 16 - 723,727 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,712.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,618, 19 more since Friday.

The total number of people tested is 11,052,320, an increase of 79,144 since Friday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.2%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 32,316, 247 more since Friday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,183, Charlottesville = 4,211, Fluvanna County = 2,012, Greene County = 1,448, Louisa County = 2,164, Nelson County = 937.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,347, Bath County = 279, Buena Vista = 950, Harrisonburg = 6,662, Highland County = 121, Lexington = 1,237, Rockbridge County = 1,625, Rockingham County = 7,205, Staunton = 2,626, Waynesboro = 2,531.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,963, Fauquier County = 5,175, Madison County = 650, Orange County = 2,397, Rappahannock County = 389.

Friday, August 13 - 717,826 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,270.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,599, 16 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,973,176, an increase of 63,725 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 32,093, 69 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,135, Charlottesville = 4,186, Fluvanna County = 2,004, Greene County = 1,431, Louisa County = 2,151, Nelson County = 920.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,250, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 945, Harrisonburg = 6,650, Highland County = 121, Lexington = 1,230, Rockbridge County = 1,618, Rockingham County = 7,157, Staunton = 2,616, Waynesboro = 2,517.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,943, Fauquier County = 5,133, Madison County = 645, Orange County = 2,371, Rappahannock County = 384.

Thursday, August 12 - 715,556 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,361.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,583, 2 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,909,451, an increase of 32,496 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 32,024, 175 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,121, Charlottesville = 4,179, Fluvanna County = 1,997, Greene County = 1,427, Louisa County = 2,146, Nelson County = 920.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,232, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 945, Harrisonburg = 6,642, Highland County = 121, Lexington = 1,226, Rockbridge County = 1,612, Rockingham County = 7,151, Staunton = 2,606, Waynesboro = 2,515.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,928, Fauquier County = 5,112, Madison County = 646, Orange County = 2,359, Rappahannock County = 382.

Wednesday, August 11 - 713,195 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,117.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,581, 3 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,909,451, an increase of 28,060 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,849, 117 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,095, Charlottesville = 4,169, Fluvanna County = 1,990, Greene County = 1,420, Louisa County = 2,139, Nelson County = 915.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,175, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 943, Harrisonburg = 6,637, Highland County = 121, Lexington = 1,222, Rockbridge County = 1,608, Rockingham County = 7,135, Staunton = 2,601, Waynesboro = 2,509.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,906, Fauquier County = 5,097, Madison County = 645, Orange County = 2,348, Rappahannock County = 382.

Tuesday, August 10 - 711,078 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,759.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,578, 7 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,881,391, an increase of 24,492 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,849, 72 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,079, Charlottesville = 4,158, Fluvanna County = 1,982, Greene County = 1,415, Louisa County = 2,130, Nelson County = 912.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,160, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 941, Harrisonburg = 6,619, Highland County = 121, Lexington = 1,218, Rockbridge County = 1,607, Rockingham County = 7,125, Staunton = 2,595, Waynesboro = 2,506.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,885, Fauquier County = 5,074, Madison County = 643, Orange County = 2,336, Rappahannock County = 376.

Monday, August 9 - 709,319 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,298.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,571.

The total number of people tested is 10,856,899.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.3%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,777.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,073, Charlottesville = 4,154, Fluvanna County = 1,978, Greene County = 1,411, Louisa County = 2,127, Nelson County = 912.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,152, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 939, Harrisonburg = 6,610, Highland County = 121, Lexington = 1,218, Rockbridge County = 1,605, Rockingham County = 7,114, Staunton = 2,593, Waynesboro = 2,504.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,876, Fauquier County = 5,062, Madison County = 641, Orange County = 2,330, Rappahannock County = 375.

Friday, August 6 - 704,664 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,845.

The number of people in Virginia who have died due to the virus is at 11,558, 12 more than yesterday.

The number of people tested is 10,788,890, an increase of 29,299 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.1%.

The number of hospitalizations is 31,628, 33 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,027, Charlottesville = 4,136, Fluvanna County = 1,966, Greene County = 1,388, Louisa County = 2,109, Nelson County = 903.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,102, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 939, Harrisonburg = 6,589, Highland County = 119, Lexington = 1,215, Rockbridge County = 1,601, Rockingham County = 7,094, Staunton = 2,587, Waynesboro = 2,496.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,843, Fauquier County = 5,016, Madison County = 634, Orange County = 2,313, Rappahannock County = 372.

Thursday, August 5 - 702,819 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,760.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,546, 5 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,759,591, an increase of 28,112 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,595, 49 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,006, Charlottesville = 4,132, Fluvanna County = 1,964, Greene County = 1,386, Louisa County = 2,104, Nelson County = 900.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,088, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 939, Harrisonburg = 6,582, Highland County = 119, Lexington = 1,211, Rockbridge County = 1,597, Rockingham County = 7,082, Staunton = 2,578, Waynesboro = 2,493.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,831, Fauquier County = 4,996, Madison County = 631, Orange County = 2,307, Rappahannock County = 371.

Wednesday, August 4 - 701,058 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,716.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,541, 5 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,731,479, an increase of 24,088 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,546, 76 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,996, Charlottesville = 4,125, Fluvanna County = 1,960, Greene County = 1,381, Louisa County = 2,101, Nelson County = 899.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,073, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 939, Harrisonburg = 6,578, Highland County = 119, Lexington = 1,210, Rockbridge County = 1,597, Rockingham County = 7,073, Staunton = 2,574, Waynesboro = 2,491.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,827, Fauquier County = 4,971, Madison County = 628, Orange County = 2,307, Rappahannock County = 370.

Tuesday, August 3 - 699,342 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,403.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,536, 2 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,707,391, an increase of 18,936 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,470, 47 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,978, Charlottesville = 4,121, Fluvanna County = 1,956, Greene County = 1,379, Louisa County = 2,097, Nelson County = 894.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,065, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 938, Harrisonburg = 6,567, Highland County = 116, Lexington = 1,209, Rockbridge County = 1,595, Rockingham County = 7,062, Staunton = 2,573, Waynesboro = 2,490.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,815, Fauquier County = 4,946, Madison County = 628, Orange County = 2,302, Rappahannock County = 366.

Monday, August 2 - 697,939 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,165.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,534.

The total number of people tested is 10,688,455.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.0%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,423, more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,971, Charlottesville = 4,119, Fluvanna County = 1,955, Greene County = 1,372, Louisa County = 2,097, Nelson County = 893.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,055, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 938, Harrisonburg = 6,565, Highland County = 115, Lexington = 1,207, Rockbridge County = 1,594, Rockingham County = 7,058, Staunton = 2,572, Waynesboro = 2,488.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,811, Fauquier County = 4,928, Madison County = 628, Orange County = 2,299, Rappahannock County = 365.

Friday, July 30 - 694,384 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,178.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,532, 7 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,632,842, an increase of 21,530 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,336, 70 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,946, Charlottesville = 4,102, Fluvanna County = 1,951, Greene County = 1,359, Louisa County = 2,086, Nelson County = 888.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,031, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 936, Harrisonburg = 6,558, Highland County = 112, Lexington = 1,207, Rockbridge County = 1,590, Rockingham County = 7,029, Staunton = 2,567, Waynesboro = 2,479.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,792, Fauquier County = 4,899, Madison County = 627, Orange County = 2,286, Rappahannock County = 364.

Thursday, July 29 - 693,206 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,101.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,525, 3 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,611,312, an increase of 20,460 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,266, 25 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,934, Charlottesville = 4,096, Fluvanna County = 1,950, Greene County = 1,358, Louisa County = 2,086, Nelson County = 885.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,026, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 936, Harrisonburg = 6,560, Highland County = 112, Lexington = 1,208, Rockbridge County = 1,587, Rockingham County = 7,013, Staunton = 2,565, Waynesboro = 2,480.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,784, Fauquier County = 4,884, Madison County = 626, Orange County = 2,275, Rappahannock County = 364.

Wednesday, July 28 - 692,105 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,087.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,522, 7 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,590,852, an increase of 18,316 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,241, 33 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,921, Charlottesville = 4,091, Fluvanna County = 1,950, Greene County = 1,356, Louisa County = 2,082, Nelson County = 885.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,019, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 936, Harrisonburg = 6,552, Highland County = 112, Lexington = 1,207, Rockbridge County = 1,585, Rockingham County = 7,010, Staunton = 2,562, Waynesboro = 2,479.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,781, Fauquier County = 4,871, Madison County = 626, Orange County = 2,274, Rappahannock County = 364.

Tuesday, July 27 - 691,018 COVID-19:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 835.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,515, 9 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,572,536, an increase of 14,862 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,208, 55 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,912, Charlottesville = 4,092, Fluvanna County = 1,947, Greene County = 1,353, Louisa County = 2,082, Nelson County = 884.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,009, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 936, Harrisonburg = 6,553, Highland County = 112, Lexington = 1,208, Rockbridge County = 1,585, Rockingham County = 6,997, Staunton = 2,557, Waynesboro = 2,477.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,773, Fauquier County = 4,861, Madison County = 626, Orange County = 2,267, Rappahannock County = 363.

Monday, July 26 - 690,183 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since last Friday is 1,883.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,506, 6 since last Friday.

The total number of people tested is 10,557,674, an increase of 44,494 since Friday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.3%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,153, 86 more than Friday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,904, Charlottesville = 4,090, Fluvanna County = 1,946, Greene County = 1,353, Louisa County = 2,079, Nelson County = 885.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,000, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 937, Harrisonburg = 6,555, Highland County = 112, Lexington = 1,207, Rockbridge County = 1,586, Rockingham County = 6,993, Staunton = 2,559, Waynesboro = 2,472.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,771, Fauquier County = 4,857, Madison County = 625, Orange County = 2,265, Rappahannock County = 361.