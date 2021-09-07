Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Valley staffing agency sees uptick in applicants

Hughes says you can apply online through their website, Facebook page, or by calling (540) 217...
Hughes says you can apply online through their website, Facebook page, or by calling (540) 217 - 5485 .(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As unemployment benefits ended for millions of Americans over the weekend, one staffing agency in the Valley says they are seeing an increase in the number of people interested in working since the start of the pandemic.

“We do have partnerships that definitely helped us get by at that time but as far as applicants walking in the door it dramatically decreased,” Chelsi Hughes, with the Labor Max Staffing Harrisonburg location, said.

Hughes says over the last year, there were times where they could go weeks without new applicants, but recently they have been receiving close to 20 applicants a day.

She says considering benefits ended just a few days ago, she’s not sure if that’s what is causing the uptick but her team is dedicated to helping new and old applicants find their next careers.

“You are a part of our family so therefore you walk in our door and we are going to find exactly what you are looking for. It is a step in the door in the right direction for your next career,” Hughes said.

Hughes says they currently have 400 jobs applicants could apply for and work the next day.

For more information on how to apply, call (540) 217 - 5485 or click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
UVA Health doctor explains the side effects of the COVID booster shot
Students protesting outside Nelson County High School.
Nelson County High School students walk out of class in protest
Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
Nearly 200 Albemarle Co. students quarantined after first 6 days of in-person school

Latest News

Mental Health America of Augusta located in Staunton, Virginia.
Mental Health America of Augusta to host Running Down Stigma 5K
Walker says the Battle of Fisher's Hill was the beginning of the end of the confederacy in the...
Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation receives more than $400,000 in grants to preserve historic land
Virginia Career Works job fair at Friendship Court
Virginia Career Works hosts job fair at Friendship Court
$300 monthly payment benefits no longer to be distributed
Pandemic unemployment benefits end, businesses hope for surge in applicants